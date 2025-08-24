Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,171.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,086.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $992.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

