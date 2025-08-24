Mirova Purchases 2,885 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Mirova lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.2% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $318.9630 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.48 and its 200-day moving average is $289.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

