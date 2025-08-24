Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.75.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

