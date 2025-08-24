Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.24. 237,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 769,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Slide Insurance and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Slide Insurance Trading Down 2.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $261.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million.

Insider Activity at Slide Insurance

In related news, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 358,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $5,667,205.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,031,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,114,299.65. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $175,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,586.35. This trade represents a 54.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,482 shares of company stock worth $6,758,490.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,063,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,542,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,701,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,964,000.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

Further Reading

