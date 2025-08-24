WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 65995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.