Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $10.89. Man Wah shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 249 shares.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Man Wah Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.2446 dividend. This represents a yield of 565.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

