WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 564,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 674% from the previous session’s volume of 72,930 shares.The stock last traded at $52.01 and had previously closed at $51.20.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth $59,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.