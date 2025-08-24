Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 184,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 292,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Star Diamond Stock Down 10.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

