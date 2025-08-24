T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $252.44 and last traded at $252.32. Approximately 1,953,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,305,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total value of $5,750,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,722 shares in the company, valued at $91,682,168.76. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.87, for a total value of $18,149,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 635,992,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,275,335,632.68. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,139,050 shares of company stock worth $504,895,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.