Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,902,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,125% from the average daily volume of 85,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$909,400.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

