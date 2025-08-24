Comerica Bank Sells 4,201 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.55. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

