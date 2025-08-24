Mirova Acquires New Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Mirova bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.8420 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

