Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 122,468 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,468 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.07.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.8190 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. The company has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

