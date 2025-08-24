Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $1.06 Billion Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,393,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,562 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 7.6% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,060,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 21.0% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 173,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.8420 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

