Cintas Corporation $CTAS Holdings Raised by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 2.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $215.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.63.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

