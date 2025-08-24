ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 395 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.5140 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

