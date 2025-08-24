Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $56.8910 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

