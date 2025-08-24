Critical Analysis: Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) versus AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thermo Fisher Scientific and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 6 16 0 2.73 AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $593.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.06%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and AngioDynamics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $43.21 billion 4.37 $6.34 billion $17.29 28.93 AngioDynamics $292.50 million 1.31 -$33.99 million ($0.83) -11.39

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thermo Fisher Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 15.24% 16.82% 8.38% AngioDynamics -11.62% -3.20% -2.09%

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats AngioDynamics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, protein detection assays, and instruments; immunodiagnostics develops, manufactures and markets complete bloodtest systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment provides laboratory products, research and safety market channel, and pharma services and clinical research. It offers products and services through a direct sales force, customer-service professionals, electronic commerce, and third-party distributors under Thermo Scientific; Applied Biosystems; Invitrogen; Fisher Scientific; Unity Lab Services; and Patheon and PPD. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

