Compound Planning Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $393.8040 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.51 and its 200 day moving average is $379.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.