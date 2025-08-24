Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 895.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 134,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,915,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 31,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 329,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 5.5%

INTC stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

