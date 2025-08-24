MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,579 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $59,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $241.6890 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.39 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.98. The stock has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

