Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 305.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of TSLA opened at $340.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 196.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $202.59 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock valued at $213,126,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

