ICONIQ Capital LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.6640 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

