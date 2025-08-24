Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Head-To-Head Review

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 6.03% 10.99% 6.14% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 9.63% 7.88% 4.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Communities and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $4.40 billion 0.46 $333.82 million $8.19 8.24 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million 1.55 $169.19 million $0.55 18.48

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Century Communities has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Century Communities and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 3 0 1 2.50 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00

Century Communities currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.89%. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.60%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than Century Communities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Century Communities beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

