MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $347.3570 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

