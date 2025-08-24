MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $67.6150 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.92%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

