Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 422 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $593.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $575.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $594.32. The company has a market cap of $712.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

