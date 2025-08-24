Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $90,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 65,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,386,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $571.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $557.92 and a 200-day moving average of $515.74. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

