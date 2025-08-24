Thematics Asset Management Sells 36,878 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Thematics Asset Management lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,878 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,141,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,581,000 after acquiring an additional 221,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $92.6210 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.