Synovus Financial Corp Has $12.92 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $240,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Philip Morris International by 26.8% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $171.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.