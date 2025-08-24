Napa Wealth Management Makes New $240,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,468,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of PM opened at $171.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average of $166.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

