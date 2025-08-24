Rep. Lisa C. McClain Acquires Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brink’s stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $3.2320 on Friday, hitting $113.1820. 393,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 32.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $2,380,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,023.60. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,275. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,513. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

