Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brunswick stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded up $3.8330 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.9030. 1,301,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 1.28. Brunswick Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,646,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,927.02. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

