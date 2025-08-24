Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equinor ASA stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

EQNR traded up $0.1550 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.1250. 2,158,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 496.0%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,100,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,049 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,830,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,322,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,804,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after acquiring an additional 572,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,095 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

