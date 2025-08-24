Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gold Fields stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. 4,160,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $8,075,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

