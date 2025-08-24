Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Community Financial System stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

CBU stock traded up $3.0960 on Friday, hitting $60.2960. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Financial System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,449,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Community Financial System by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,809,000 after buying an additional 145,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Financial System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Community Financial System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after buying an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Financial System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,368,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBU. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

