Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BWX Technologies stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

BWXT stock traded down $2.2030 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.1370. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $189.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWXT

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.