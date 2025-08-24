Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Horace Mann Educators stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE HMN traded up $0.6060 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.0160. The stock had a trading volume of 188,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,382.30. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,775,113.40. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

