Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Parker-Hannifin stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NYSE PH traded up $19.3280 during trading on Friday, reaching $752.3780. 725,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.45. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $763.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.71.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,414 shares of company stock worth $6,883,931. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

