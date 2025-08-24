American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Airlines Group stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 63,095,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,978,892. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

