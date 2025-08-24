Comerica Bank Makes New $49.98 Million Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $49,982,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,086.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $992.61. The company has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.36 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
