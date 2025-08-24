Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

