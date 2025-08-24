Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average is $185.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

