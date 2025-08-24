Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,567 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $50,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $495.0920 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $374.46 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.58 and its 200 day moving average is $490.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.87.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

