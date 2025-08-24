Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 291,246 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 291,246 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

