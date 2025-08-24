Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,360,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,577,000 after buying an additional 523,800 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,991,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,034,107,000 after buying an additional 455,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 295 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $147,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,591,606.96. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,896 shares of company stock worth $8,593,838. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $500.2380 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

