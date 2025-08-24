BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,818 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 506,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after buying an additional 307,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 216,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $95.6510 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,340 shares of company stock worth $24,250,303. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

