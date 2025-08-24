KLA Corporation $KLAC Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank increased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,878,000 after acquiring an additional 204,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in KLA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,526,000 after buying an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $870.28 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $959.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $904.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $785.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This trade represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,637. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

