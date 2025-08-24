MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up 0.4% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $78,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,202,000 after buying an additional 1,114,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,131,000 after buying an additional 3,811,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $1,508,657,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,499,000 after buying an additional 866,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.8%

KO opened at $70.0840 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

