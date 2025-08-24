Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.36 and last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 109901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.83 per share, with a total value of C$476,528.80. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Macson sold 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$110,100.00. 7.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

